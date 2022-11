ST. LOUIS – She was just 19 when Glamour & Grace Boutique came into being.

Owner, Grace Toelke loves fashion and decided she was going to open a clothing shop in June 2020. Now she’s expanded and stopped by our studios with a sampling of what can be found at her latest location.

There’s a pop-up store inside Mid-Rivers Mall in St. Peters.

ShopGlamourandGrace.com