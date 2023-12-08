ST. LOUIS – Some nights just call for a pajama night – with pizzas, movies, and maybe a few friends who love to be comfy too!

Call your squad and get comfortable; we have all the items to pass those cold winter days and nights this season. Find everything you see Friday at St. Clair Square and the mall has two exciting giveaways!

The ‘Dear Santa’ giveaway is for $2,000 and the December Gift List giveaway is for $1,500. Visit Santa now through Dec. 18, and get an ornament for an entry into the $2,000 shopping spree.

For the Gift List Giveaway, scan the QR code for an entry into our $1,500 shopping spree!

All the information can be found at StClairSquare.com