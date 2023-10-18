ST. LOUIS – Flash some pearly whites this fall! Lifestyle expert Jeff Krapf, spoke about a very effective tooth-whitening product called ‘Power Swabs.’

Studies show whiter teeth take years off your appearance and make people more attractive. With Power Swabs, there is no big-time commitment because it takes just five minutes a day.

Station viewers can get a special offer by calling or going online to get 50% off with free shipping and a free quick-stick pen. Call 800-733-0477 or visit Powerswabs.com.