ST. LOUIS – Prince Cardia is one of the best fashion designers in the STL.

He’s having the ‘Coronation Fashion Show’ at the Hot Java Bar in the Grove. Be sure to get your ticket for this fun event on Sept. 30.

Doors will open at 2 p.m., with the show starting at 3 p.m. On Wednesday, you will get a glimpse at fashion greatness as Prince shows off his latest creations.

Get tickets now at Eventbrite.com

IG: prince_cardia