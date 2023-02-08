ST. LOUIS – Profield Reserve makes high-quality athletic wear people can wear at home, on the weekend, and to the office.

The first shop opened up on Cherokee Street and now the popularity has grown into a second location at The City Foundry. Profield also captured the attention of St. Louis City SC, and now they make a whole line for fans.

The clothing brand makes things to order and that make it more sustainable to the environment – no waste going into landfills here.

Check them out and just see the quality of the items, they are tops in the town.

ProfieldReserve.com TheCityFoundrySTL.com