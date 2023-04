ST. LOUIS – Americans spend tens of billions of dollars on basketball sneakers every year.

Basketball great, Michael Jordan, has a sneaker made around him, the Air Jordan. The movie about how Nike came to make the Air Jordans slam dunks its way into theaters this Wednesday.

Co-owner and founder of the Sanctioned Sneaker Collective, Gerad Ewing, stopped by with several Air Jordans. He spoke about what the Jordan-Nike collab did for the sneaker landscape.

Sanctionedsc.com