ST. LOUIS – We’re so confident that you’re going to love your smile that we’re giving 50% off our Pro-Renewal whitening system.

Receive a free GO PEN stain lifter – that’s a $20 value. It’s great for on the go touch ups. Plus, free shipping, all backed with a 30-day money-back guarantee that starts the day you receive it.

Call 1-800-928-0353. That’s 50% off the Pro renewal whiting system, plus you’ll receive the Go Pen and free shipping with your order. Call 1-800-928-0353 or visit LoveYourTeeth.com