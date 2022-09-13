ST. LOUIS — Two St. Charles moms started an online boutique five years ago via a Facebook group.

Now they are celebrating their five-year anniversary – or as the owners say, “ the business is off to kindergarten!”

The Pleated Boutique was recently announced as an Inc. 5000- the fastest growing company in America.

Owners Angela Trokey and Lisa Rose are as funny as they are fashionable.

Shop at one of their two stores – in St. Charles and in Chesterfield, or download the Pleated Boutique app.

PleatedBoutique.com