ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Stylist Yoro Newson is clearing out a ton of fabulous items she’s collected from being a mover and shaker in the STL’s fashion scene.

Nothing is over $25, and Yoro is donating a portion of the proceeds to Women in Alignment. See the gems you can get and make sure you stop by the sale.

It’s Sunday, Oct. 8, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. for the early birds; the entry fee is $10. Then free admission from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The sale is at Heydays HQ at 3139 Olive Street in downtown St. Louis.

Eventbrite.com