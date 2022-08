ST. LOUIS – How would you like to shop from more than 20 personal closets of our favorite influences and local designers?

You will also be able to help Lydia’s House, an organization that offers secure housing and immediate community for women and children of domestic violence.

It’s called Freshly Picked, a Closet Clean-Out event. It takes place on August 23 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Carrot Tree. Tickets are $10 and $25.

