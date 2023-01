ST. LOUIS – Shop this Friday at Procure by The Women’s Creative.

It’s called Friday Feels because you can buy from local, women-owned businesses and that makes us all feel warm inside. But what about the fuzzy?

They have that covered because adoptable puppies will be in-store. They come from CARE STL. The event takes place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 27.

TheWomensCreative.com

3730 Foundry Way Unit 137

Friday Feels, Jan. 27 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For adoptable pets visit : ICARESTL.org