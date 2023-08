ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Back to School can really be fun, especially with a few new items from South County Center.

Stylist, Christine Poehling, has a great lineup of hits to hit the classroom this month. See the latest trends and there’s a special backpack brimming with all the must-have items for a fashion forward fall!

Get all the details and enter to win here, and don’t forget to shop tax-free weekend August 4-6 at 18 S. County Center Way, St. Louis, MO 63129



ShopSouthCountyCenter.com