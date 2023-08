ST. LOUIS – Always changing, glass can be fluid, soft, cold, hard, opaque, and more!

Every Third Friday, Third Degree Glass Factory invites you and your family to enjoy watching local glass artists in their hot shop! They offer live music and cocktails, and the store is open for purchases.

The next event will be Friday, September 15. Third Friday is a part of the Delmar Maker District and families can enjoy MADE, Craft Alliance, Maker Hill, The Magic House, and more!



ThirdDegreeGlassFactory.com