ST. LOUIS- St. Louis Skin Solutions are the experts on skin care and everything that goes along with the skin. That means they can remove unwanted hair on all types of different skin with laser hair reduction treatments and electrolysis.

Give them a call because they are offering 20% off treatments to Studio STL viewers. Get this done in time for the spring break vacation!

13100 Manchester Road

Des Peres, MO 63131

314-543-4015

StLouisSkin.com