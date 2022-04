ST. LOUIS – You don’t need to go far for a springtime wardrobe spruce up. This Sunday, shop while it’s raining and think about the bright-colored pieces you can buy for those sunnier days. The Procure Market by the Women’s Creative is happening Sunday at the City Foundry STL. We gave you a small sampling of what you can try and buy. TheWomensCreative.com

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction