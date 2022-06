ST. LOUIS – Jason Krell and Aly Velji say good style comes with good grooming.

See their go-to product for manscaping. The Style Guys are showing off fantastic items for dads in time for Father’s Day. This includes Braun’s new Series 9 Pro Shaver, authentic cowboy boots from The Alberta Boot Company, drinks with Artingstall’s Gin, and some tools from TJ Maxx for the BBQ enthusiasts! For more Father’s Day gifts visit Instagram: The Style Guys.