ST. LOUIS — Save 50% on Love Your Teeth and Improve Your Smile with this summer special.

We’re so confident that you’re going to love your smile that we’re giving 50% off our Pro- Renewal whiting system.

Receive a free GO PEN stain lifter, that’s a $20 value, it’s great for on-the-go touch-ups. Plus, free shipping all backed with a 30-day money-back guarantee that starts the day you receive it. Call 1-800-928-0353.

That’s 50% off the Pro renewal whitening system plus you’ll receive the Go Pen and free shipping with your order.

Call 1-800-928-0353 or visit LoveYourTeeth.com.