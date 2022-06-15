ST. LOUIS – Save 50 percent on Love Your Teeth and Improve Your Smile with this summer special.

We’re so confident that you’re going to love your smile that we`re giving 50 percent off our Pro-Renewal Whitening System. Receive a free Go Pen stain lifter that`s valued at $20. It`s great for on-the-go touch-ups. Plus, free shipping all backed with a 30-day money-back guarantee that starts the day you receive it all at 1-800-928-0353.

That`s 50 percent off the Pro-Renewal Whitening System plus you`ll receive the Go Pen and free shipping with your order. Call 1-800-928-0353 or visit LoveYourTeeth.com