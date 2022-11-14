ST. LOUIS – The Bend in Webster Groves is the original shop that began the family of six locations within the Face and Body Spa ownership group.

It specializes in all things for your hair, plus they offer all types of makeup services. Take advantage of their special – a $25 bonus gift card with you spend $100 or more on services and products.

Here’s the vibe at The Bend – down to earth, relaxing, and very laid back. There’s no pretense, no hurry, or rush. You feel content and happy with any service you choose to get. Unplug, shut the world out for a while, and just relax and enjoy.

The Bend Salon in Webster Groves

7973 Big Bend Blvd.

314-736-6900

TheBendSalon.com