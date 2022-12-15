ST. LOUIS — It’s a big step from doing manicures, pedicures, and hair to offering MedSpa services. The face and the body did it with ease and grace! Their experts are trained and medically supervised, to you can rest assured you will get the treatment you need! We talk with owner Jennah Purk about her business and her commitment to excellence. Plus, you don’t want to miss their holiday deal. Spend $100 at any of their 6 locally owned locations and you get $25 dollars to spend on yourself – that’s the best kind of self care!

FaceAndBodySpa.com