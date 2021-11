ST. LOUIS – Kisha Kandeh is a driven woman. She’s the owner, founder, and designer of “The Woke Brand.” It’s a creative space for all eclectic souls that love fashion and expression. Kisha says you’ll come in curious and leave as a creator. She stopped by with her latest fashions and an announcement on how one blessed family will get a shopping spree at the store.

The Woke Brand

At the Saint Louis Galleria

Shopwokebrand.com