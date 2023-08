ST. LOUIS – Positivity and love are what go into each piece of jewelry made by Dawn Higgins.

She is the founder and owner of ‘Made U Smile Jewelry.’ She makes custom pieces and has an online store!

Plus, hear the story behind her Breast Cancer boxes that are made for survivors and warriors! Be sure to find Made U Smile at the Delmar Black Business Expo on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 11:00 a.m. 4:00 p.m.

DelmarMainStreetSTL.com

MadeUSmileJewelry.com