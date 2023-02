ST. LOUIS – Yoro Newson is back to put a bow on highlighting Black Creatives in the Lou for Black History Month.

Meet two designers with the original and unique styles, and they strike a pose for Echo Exposure.

Check out your next outfit:

Adjo Honsou, owner of Tribe 228 – Tribe228.com

Jewlius Evans, owner if We’j Klothing- Instagram:wejklothing

Strike a pose for: Delan Ellis at EchoExposure.com