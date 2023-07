ST. LOUIS – The Lou is the newest store to be opening at The City Foundry.

It’s a store that is all St. Louis pride with t-shirts, shorts, hats, accessories, and more that give a nod to our city! You know the owner, Gerad Ewing, the owner of ‘2 Sanctioned Sneakers’ stores.

He stopped in with a little preview of what’s in store. Also save the date – the grand opening of The Lou is August 4, at Noon!

Instagram: theloucityfoundry