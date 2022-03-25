DES PERES, Mo. – West County Center’s 20th Anniversary is celebrating all year long in 2022 with giveaways happening throughout the year. West County Center`s 20 Years. 20 Giveaways in 2022 continues with two upcoming events.

Saturday, March 26: the first 20 people at Sweet & Sassy, beginning at 10 a.m., will receive two tickets to “Hairspray” at the Fabulous Fox Theatre (tickets are for Tuesday, April 5 show). “Hairspray” is playing at the Fox April 5-9.

The next 20 people (shoppers 21-40) at Sweet & Sassy on March 26 will receive a $10 Sweet & Sassy gift card AND a “Something to Celebrate” gift box from The Hallmark Channel.

Saturday, April 9: the first 20 people at Evereve, beginning at 10 a.m., will receive two tickets to Disney’s “The Lion King” at the Fabulous Fox Theatre (tickets are for Wednesday, June 1 show). Disney’s “The Lion King” returns to the Fox Theatre June 1-19.

The next 20 people (shoppers 21-40) at Evereve on April 9, beginning at 10 a.m., will receive a $20 Evereve gift card, a “The Lion King” CD, and a “Something to Celebrate” gift box from The Hallmark Channel.

For more information, visit ShopWestCountyCenter.com, and search “20 in 22”.