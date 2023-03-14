ST. LOUIS – Our first Midday Makeover features items from H & M, Macy’s and Torrid.

The makeup used on our makeover recipient is from Estee Lauder. See how Sean Phillips and the one being made over, Sherrie Trott, got a work from home woman, into more of a business casual look.

See what Sherrie picked out to wear and the makeup tips that are stylish and perfect for work-life! Right now, Estee Lauder has a gift with any $39.50 purchase.

Sherrie will take home an outfit and get a $50 Macy’s gift certificate to spend on new make-up!

ShopWestCountyCenter.com

l.Macys.com