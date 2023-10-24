ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Our Midday Makeover recipient is Tanya Pyatt; she is a woman of fortitude because she’s battled a brain tumor twice now!

Tanya has been at her federal government job for 24 years and during COVID, everyone worked from home. Now her work is having people come back into the office, so Tanya is getting back to work but also adjusting to going out more!

Tanya will get to take home the outfit she picks out today plus a $50 gift certificate to Sephora to keep her makeup look updated. Also helping us with the hair and makeup is the Dahl Salon on Hampton Avenue!

