ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Christy Keehler knows a thing or two about being resilient and persistent!

When strong storms hit our area this past June, it sent trees crashing down on Christy’s home. She and her family have been living in a hotel while their home is rebuilt.

She and her husband of 33 years are grateful to be moving back and to spend the holidays with their three children and two grandchildren!

Christy will go home with her choice of outfits found at West County Center and with a $50 gift card to spend on makeup at Sephora. She also enjoyed styling from Dana Dahl of the Dahl Salon located on Hampton Avenue.

ShopWestCountyCenter.com

DahlSalon.com