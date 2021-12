JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt asked parents to report school districts enforcing mask mandates Wednesday. Now he is sharing the notes from parents and the letters to school administrators to social media. One district says that they are not changing their policy despite the notice.

Schmitt is warning school districts and local public health departments that he will take legal action if they do not stop enforcing COVID-19 related health orders such as mask mandates and quarantine rules.