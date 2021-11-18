ST. LOUIS – Ding! It’s the ultimate battle between the Red and Blue and there are a few tickets left too!
Captain of Team Blue, Amy Marxkors, stopped by to give us a preview of the Budweiser Guns N’ Hoses event to benefit Backstoppers, which helps the families of fallen first responders who died in the line of duty. Tickets are still available for the Nov. 24 event. There are three ways to view the event, click on the link for all the information and buy tickets.
Firefighters and police keep their guards up at Budweiser Guns N’ Hoses event
