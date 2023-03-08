ST. LOUIS – Fit-Flavors creates fresh, prepared meals to allow you to cook less, do more, and be healthy.

The meals are made for health conscious, busy people who want to save time and maintain their health. Chloe Hess joined us to showcase their new spring menu items, and tells us a percentage of their anti-inflammatory meals will support The Fearsome Project.

Get started today with freshly cooked meals at Fit-Flavors.com or stop by any of their five locations. Plus, download their new community app: Fit-Flavors.com