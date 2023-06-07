ST. LOUIS – Fit-Flavors continues to grow in St. Louis. Locally owned by Jillian Tedesco a fitness, nutrition coach and chef, Fit-Flavors offers healthy, prepared meals to help you achieve your wellness goals.

Everything is made to free yourself of dieting, get you off the hamster wheel, and give you back your time to cook less, do more, and be healthy! The 2023 summer menu is here and includes seasonal ingredients like summer squash, strawberries, citrus, and tons of fresh herbs.

Plus, the grand opening for a new location in Des Peres at 12117 Manchester Road is happening this week!

Order today at Fit-Flavors.com.