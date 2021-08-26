Food And Drink

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
St. Louis News
Missouri
Illinois
National
Politics
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Hancock & Kelley
Legal Lens
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Spirit of St. Louis
Feeding America
BestReviews
Top Stories
Keepin’ It Local
Teen dies after being hit by train in Galesburg, Illinois
BBB tips for avoiding donation scams
Video
Webster Groves School District now asking for COVID vaccination status
Weather
St. Louis Weather Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Articles
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
The Moon
Allergy Index
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
Watch
Segments
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Horse Racing at FanDuel
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Tell Me a Story
Traffic
AM Show
Margie’s Money Saver
STL Moms
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
BBB tips for avoiding donation scams
Video
Top Stories
St. Louis is the nation’s leading nonalcoholic beverage market
Video
Top Stories
Maplewood store has natural options to ease illness symptoms
Video
Study finds spending more time on smart devices put you at higher risk for stroke
Video
Tim’s Travels: Where do you keep your chickens? In a chicken coup, of course!
Video
Get some new artwork while supporting area pet owners with HIV
Video
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
NFL Draft
The Female Field
Athlete of the Week
Japan 2020
BattleHawks
College
High School Scores
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
‘This made my year’ – kid gets bat from Angels’ Adell after kid’s drink spills
Top Stories
ESPN taking Rachel Nichols off its NBA programming
New effort to stop lawsuit over Rams leaving St. Louis
Video
Molina says 2022 will be his last in baseball
Video
Goldschmidt hits 2 HRs, Nootbaar records game-winning hit as Cards beat Tigers
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ Nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Win JAMES TAYLOR tickets before they go on sale!
Top Stories
Win Chris Stapleton tickets EVERY DAY this week!
Studio STL
Feature your business or event
Newsletter
Jobs
Get ready for your new Career!
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Teen dies after being hit by train in Galesburg, Illinois
Top Stories
Fox Files: Here’s a look at the repaired retaining wall in Arnold that blew out from 50 feet above
Video
Top Stories
New effort to stop lawsuit over Rams leaving St. Louis
Video
Gov. Parson expands access to monoclonal antibodies across 4 Missouri counties
Video
‘Luckily, the blade only left a little mark,’ victim in machete attack speaks out as suspect still on the run
Video
St. Louis City hires new corrections commissioner
Connect
Contact
About Us
Anchors and Reporters
Send us news and weather pics
Newsletters
St. Louis Area Events
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Internships
Student Shadow Program
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Food And Drink
Food & Drink
Popular
Manhunt for Missouri man charged in deaths of girlfriend and her daughter
Illinois orders indoor mask mandate; vaccine requirements for education and health care workers
Video
Pentagon: American casualties in Kabul airport explosion
Video
Shooting suspect on the loose in High Ridge Thursday morning
New effort to stop lawsuit over Rams leaving St. Louis
Video
Steelville mom, St. Charles 12-year-old among first winners in Missouri vaccine lottery
‘Luckily, the blade only left a little mark,’ victim in machete attack speaks out as suspect still on the run
Video