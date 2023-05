ST. LOUIS – 4 Hands Brewery is making a State Wide Beer and part of the proceeds will be given to Veterans Community Project.

This organization builds tiny home communities – it’s for veterans by veterans. Veterans Community Project provides housing and walk-in support services.

They want to serve everyone who took the oath to serve America. We salute all veterans, and thank you for your service.

Raise a glass of State Wide to that and help veterans! StateWideBeer.com

VeteransCommunityProject.org