JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – As the number of cumulative COVID-19 cases in Missouri approaches a milestone of 700,000, medical facilities across the state are reporting fewer than 1,000 hospitalizations for the second consecutive day.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 699,886 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 852 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 12,035 total deaths as of Wednesday, Oct. 27, an increase of 19 over yesterday. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.72%.