ST. LOUIS – Just a couple of hours from St. Louis near the Shawnee National Park is the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail.

It boasts 11 different wineries along the 40-mile trail and is a part of Southernmost Illinois tourism. Each winery has its own personality, wines, and events.

You can hike, eat, dance, and even catch a yoga class – there is so much to explore! Coming up on August 4 and 5 is the Wine & Food Pairing Weekend called the Midsummer Picnic Pairings.

It’s a progressive tasting event at all 11 wineries along the Wine Trail. Be sure to secure your spot with friends at ShawneeWineTrail.com.