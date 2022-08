ST. LOUIS – Eat what you grow, that’s what is happening at Commonwealth, a restaurant inside the Angad Arts Hotel.

Food is sourced locally and it’s so fresh, that you may just get something that was harvested hours before it made it to your plate. Get your tickets to this special farm-to-table meal at the Commonwealth.

Fresh from the Fields Dinner at Commonwealth

August 18

634 N Grand Boulevard

Commonwealthstl.com

Eventbrite.com

Purchase Tickets by August 12