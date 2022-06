ST. LOUIS – Heavy Smoke BBQ is the perfect balance of award-winning BBQ and chef expertise.

Bite into any of their plates, and get 20 years of world championship cooking. Don’t forget to add in sides – they are all made from scratch. Be a guest with a purchase of a $50 gift card for just $25 to use at Heavy Smoke in St. Peters.

Learn more at FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com to purchase while supplies last.