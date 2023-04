ST. LOUIS — It was two years in the making for this 10th Anniversary for Alpha Brewing. The rough biere is called the Raspberry Sour Blonde Ale. This brew celebrates the 10th Anniversary of Alpha Brewing, which is today. Be sure to catch this week’s trivia night on Wednesday, and then the last Wednesday of each month is meat bingo night. We have savory selections compliments of Kenricks Meat & Catering.

AlphaBrewingCompany.com

4310 Fyler Avenue

Open every day from 2pm to 10pm