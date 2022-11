ST. LOUIS – Harvest is being celebrated with live music, a ton of great brews, stouts, ciders, and a chili cook-off.

It’s happening this weekend at Schlafly Bottleworks on Southwest Avenue in Maplewood. Don’t miss the festival this Saturday, November 5 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, we got a sneak peek at what’s on board in terms of beer and chili from Cathy’s Kitchen.

Schlafly.com