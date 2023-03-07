ST. LOUIS – Caryn Dugan has friends in high places.

She’s brought in Matt Sorrell, who knows his way around a bar. He is owner of Cocktails are Go and is one of the top mixologists. Matt is also an expert on no or low alcohol drinks.

He and Caryn are teaming up for a special night where Matt mixes mocktails and Caryn pairs them with the healthiest, tastiest food. We don’t care, it can be five o’clock anywhere! The no alcohol event is Wednesday, March 22, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Center for Plant-Based Living in Kirkwood.

Center for Plant-Based Living

131 West Jefferson Avenue

Kirkwood, MO 63122

Visit : cpbl-stl.com