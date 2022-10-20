ST. LOUIS – No need to get scary hangry.

Stop by Knead for a bite to eat, or order online and pick it up. Order their caramel apple pecan sourdough Kolache, or their fall mushroom sandwich with an autumn waldorf salad. Don’t forget dessert with an apple fritter or a maple pear pop tart.

For Halloween night, pick up a pizza making kit to feed all the hungry ghouls, order this for an October 28 or 29 pickup. There’s also a Halloween pumpkin pie sweet kolache available. Then next Wednesday, Oct. 26 is National Pumpkin Spice Day, so just get Knead’s pumpkin spice cake.

KneadBakehouse.com