ST. LOUIS – Turmeric has the longest list of health benefits.

After watching Dr. Jim Loomis and the STL Veg Girl talk about it, we are all rushing out to buy this root. Look up the recipe Caryn Dugan gave us with turmeric roasted cauliflower and the drizzle that brings the sizzle! You can’t go wrong.

Also get in the next class at the Center for Plant-Based Living. It’s about making summertime dishes!

Cpbl-stl.com

stlveggirl.com/recipes/roasted-turmeric-cauliflower-tahini-drizzle/