ST. LOUIS – STL Wine Girl, Angela Ortmann, raises awareness and funds for local organizations that help domestic abuse victims.

She created Love to Eat, Eat to Love to help the restaurant industry through tough times and is now switching that focus for Domestic Abuse Awareness Month. Hundreds of restaurants – small and big, are joining in with their own specials. The proceeds will go to organizations who help victims. Angela stopped by Wednesday with Robust Wines flight and what to pair with each glass.

Instagram: stlwinegirl

STLWineGirl.com