ST. LOUIS – STL Veg Girl really loves her vegetables, that’s a given. But Caryn Dugan gives us a deep dive into the why behind the wisdom of eating our veggies each day. All that fiber helps the body tell us when we are full, and when we need to eat. So if those mechanisms work, then we lose weight. Va-va-voom! Go veggies!

Center for Plant Based Living

131 West Jefferson Avenue in Kirkwood

Cpbl-stl.com