ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Amy Gamlin is the owner and founder of Amy’s Cake Pop Shop, and her business is expanding into two local Dierbergs markets.

You can find her cake pops at the Dierbergs in Chesterfield and Lake St. Louis. This is a huge deal because this local business started off small and has blossomed!

Amy stopped by with cake pops for May 4, Cinco de Mayo, and Mother’s Day. Plus, she had several fun cake pop classes to take!

AmysCakePopShop.com