ST. LOUIS — John Armengol of Andre’s Banquets and Catering stopped by to highlight Andre’s multiple locations throughout St. Louis. This locally owned company specializes in being a one-stop shop for your events, weddings, reunion parties, and more. You book with them, and they will take care of the rest!

Give them a call at 314-892-2622. Book your next event, wedding, family reunion, birthday, and more with Andre’s Banquets and Catering.

AndresBanquet.com