ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Churches and other organizations are holding their annual fish fries this year. Find a fish fry near you by using the map on this page or checking the directory. Don't see your preferred location? Add a fish fry by filling out this form.

Many Christians abstain from eating meat on Fridays during Lent, which is why some people think of this time of year as the “fish fry season.” Lent officially begins Wednesday, March 2 with Ash Wednesday and lasts until Thursday, April 14.