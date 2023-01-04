ST. LOUIS – Brandace Johnson contracted COVID in 2020.

She sought out juices while recovering. While she found a juice bar that delivered, the company didn’t deliver to her north St. Louis County Bell neighborhood. Like any entrepreneur, Brandace made her own juices and soon that branched into ‘B Juiced.’

Now Brandace and her child-hood friend, Jada Huffman, are in business together and guess what? Their business knows no boundaries, they deliver to everyone, especially to those living in food deserts. Way to go, Brandace and Jada.

Find them on Facebook: bjuicemo

On Instagram: bjuicemo