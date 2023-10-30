ST. LOUIS – Wellness never tasted so good!

Go out and get the Herbarium Sparkling Herbal Tea. On Monday, we tasted the elderberry echinacea seasonal flavor. It’s just what we could all use right now.

For Halloween, scare off all those viruses floating around. This sparkling concoction is caffeine, sugar, and gluten-free while being non-alcoholic. The organic elderberry is from River Hills Harvest, the echinacea is grown by Flourish Farmstead, and it can be found in small local shops, including the Old Bakery Beer Company!

DrinkHerbarium.com

FlourishFarmstead.com

OldBakeryBeer.com